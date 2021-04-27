KeyBanc Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Packaging (PKG)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Packaging (PKG) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.19, close to its 52-week high of $148.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Packaging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $136.00, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Packaging’s market cap is currently $13.6B and has a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PKG in relation to earlier this year.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, as well as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.