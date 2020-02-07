KeyBanc Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Synaptics (SYNA)

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.10, close to its 52-week high of $75.48.

Vinh has an average return of 15.0% when recommending Synaptics.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is ranked #477 out of 5884 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $65.38 average price target, which is a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Synaptics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.