KeyBanc Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Circor International (CIR)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Circor International (CIR), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Gates Industrial, and Enpro Industries.

Circor International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.79 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Circor International has an average volume of 103.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CIRCOR International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including industrial, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment provides engineered integrated flow control solutions, valves and services for the oil and gas and process instrumentation markets. The Aerospace and Defense segment encompasses the aerospace business, as well as the pumps defense business of fluid handling. The Industrial segment includes the remaining portion of fluid handling as well as the industrial solutions and power and process businesses that were part of advanced flow solutions. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.