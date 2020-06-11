KeyBanc Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bonanza Creek (BCEI)

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Bonanza Creek (BCEI) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.8% and a 31.9% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bonanza Creek with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.75 and a one-year low of $8.25. Currently, Bonanza Creek has an average volume of 346K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and associated liquids. It holds interest in Wattenberg Field, Niobrara and Codell formations, and in Southern Arkansas, focused on oily Cotton Valley sands. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.