KeyBanc Maintains Their Hold Rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.1% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Silgan Holdings with a $36.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.94 and a one-year low of $24.65. Currently, Silgan Holdings has an average volume of 664.1K.

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following segments: Metal Containers, Closures and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.