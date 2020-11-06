KeyBanc Maintains Their Hold Rating on Domtar (UFS)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Domtar (UFS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domtar with a $33.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.05 and a one-year low of $18.40. Currently, Domtar has an average volume of 871.6K.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment is involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The company was founded on March 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.