KeyBanc Maintains Their Buy Rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.4% success rate. Yruma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tapestry, L Brands, and Amazon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $28.33 average price target, implying a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stitch Fix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $178K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.