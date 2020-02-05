KeyBanc Maintains a Sell Rating on Owens-Illinois (OI)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Owens-Illinois (OI), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens-Illinois is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.79.

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $8.26. Currently, Owens-Illinois has an average volume of 1.95M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.