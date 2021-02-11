KeyBanc Maintains a Hold Rating on Domtar (UFS)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Domtar (UFS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.30, close to its 52-week high of $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domtar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.08, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on February 2, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Domtar’s market cap is currently $1.88B and has a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment is involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The company was founded on March 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.

