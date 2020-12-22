KeyBanc Maintains a Hold Rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Clearwater Paper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clearwater Paper’s market cap is currently $594.2M and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products, or retail products, and away-from-home tissue products, or non-retail products, and parent rolls. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produce and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard. The company was founded on December 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.