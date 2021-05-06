KeyBanc Maintains a Hold Rating on Ball (BLL)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Ball (BLL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Ball has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $59.79. Currently, Ball has an average volume of 1.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 158 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLL in relation to earlier this year.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.