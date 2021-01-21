KeyBanc Maintains a Buy Rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 49.8% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Centennial Resource Development with a $1.68 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.35 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Centennial Resource Development has an average volume of 6.58M.

