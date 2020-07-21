KeyBanc Keeps Their Hold Rating on Crown Holdings (CCK)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Crown Holdings (CCK) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Holdings with a $79.25 average price target.

Crown Holdings’ market cap is currently $9.38B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.05.

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. Its products include Beverage Cans and Glass Bottles, Food Cans and Closures, Transit Packaging and Aerosol Cans. The firm operates through the following geographical divisions: Americas, European, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas division includes operations in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, Colombia and Mexico. The European division refers to the operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific division is a reportable segment which primarily consists of beverage can operations in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and also includes the Company’s non-beverage can operations, primarily food cans and specialty packaging in China, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.