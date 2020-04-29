KeyBanc Keeps Their Hold Rating on Avery Dennison (AVY)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Avery Dennison (AVY) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Avery Dennison has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.29.

The company has a one-year high of $141.09 and a one-year low of $76.96. Currently, Avery Dennison has an average volume of 683.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, David Pyott, a Director at AVY bought 1,414 shares for a total of $152,090.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials Segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a variety of branding and information solutions to retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors and industrial customers. The Industrial and Healthcare Materials Segment manufactures and sells Fasson-brand and Avery Dennison-brand tapes and fasteners, Vancive -brand medical pressure sensitive adhesive based materials and products, and performance polymers. The company was founded by R. Stanton Avery in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.