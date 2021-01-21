KeyBanc Keeps Their Buy Rating on SM Energy (SM)

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on SM Energy (SM), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 49.8% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Based on SM Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $281 million and GAAP net loss of $98.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $390 million and had a net profit of $42.23 million.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.