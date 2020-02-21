KeyBanc Keeps Their Buy Rating on Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems (EPAM), with a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.37, close to its 52-week high of $248.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 77.8% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pluralsight, Globant SA, and Accenture.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $259.00, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Epam Systems’ market cap is currently $13.09B and has a P/E ratio of 55.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia.