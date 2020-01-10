KeyBanc Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology (AZPN) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.82, close to its 52-week high of $142.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Materialise, Autodesk, and Realpage.

Aspen Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.00.

Based on Aspen Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $46.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $59.22 million.

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing and supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services segments.