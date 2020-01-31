KeyBanc Keeps a Hold Rating on Avery Dennison (AVY)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc reiterated a Hold rating on Avery Dennison (AVY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.11, close to its 52-week high of $137.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and Silgan Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avery Dennison with a $141.20 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Based on Avery Dennison’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $97.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Julia Stewart, a Director at AVY sold 6,318 shares for a total of $821,340.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. Its businesses include the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products.