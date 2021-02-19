KeyBanc Keeps a Hold Rating on AptarGroup (ATR)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup (ATR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AptarGroup with a $151.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.76 and a one-year low of $79.84. Currently, AptarGroup has an average volume of 182.7K.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.

