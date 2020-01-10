KeyBanc Keeps a Buy Rating on Realpage (RP)

In a report released today, Jason Celino from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Realpage (RP), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Materialise, and Autodesk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Realpage with a $67.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Realpage’s market cap is currently $5.24B and has a P/E ratio of 119.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, William P. Chaney, the EVP of RP sold 55,000 shares for a total of $3,020,050.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.