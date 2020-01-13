KeyBanc Keeps a Buy Rating on Paycom (PAYC)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Paycom (PAYC) today and set a price target of $314.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $285.58, close to its 52-week high of $288.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Materialise, and Autodesk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paycom with a $268.43 average price target, implying a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Paycom’s market cap is currently $16.68B and has a P/E ratio of 100.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.67.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.