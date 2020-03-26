KeyBanc Keeps a Buy Rating on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

In a report released today, Hans Chung from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 32.8% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tencent Holdings, and CooTek (Cayman).

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneConnect Financial Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.16.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions in China. Its solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

