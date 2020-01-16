KeyBanc Keeps a Buy Rating on Lear (LEA)

KeyBanc analyst James Picariello maintained a Buy rating on Lear (LEA) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.96.

Picariello has an average return of 1.3% when recommending Lear.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is ranked #2255 out of 5843 analysts.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.71.

The company has a one-year high of $160.00 and a one-year low of $105.10. Currently, Lear has an average volume of 687.2K.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems, and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the Seating and E-Systems segments.