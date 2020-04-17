KeyBanc Downgrades Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Hold

KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz downgraded Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Sprout Social, and Epam Systems.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.88, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $176B and has a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11738.76.

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

