KeyBanc Believes Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Won’t Stop Here

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.46, close to its 52-week high of $33.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 72.1% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Callaway Golf, and Polaris.

Vista Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Vista Outdoor’s market cap is currently $1.83B and has a P/E ratio of -193.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSTO in relation to earlier this year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.

