KeyBanc Believes Twilio (TWLO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO), with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.00, close to its 52-week high of $197.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.56, implying a -15.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $197.30 and a one-year low of $68.06. Currently, Twilio has an average volume of 4.46M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on TWLO: