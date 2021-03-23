KeyBanc Believes RPT Realty (RPT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Jordan Sadler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on RPT Realty (RPT), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.82, close to its 52-week high of $12.95.

Sadler has an average return of 11.4% when recommending RPT Realty.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is ranked #2700 out of 7404 analysts.

RPT Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Based on RPT Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.72 million and GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.1 million and had a net profit of $72.73 million.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. RPT Realty was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.