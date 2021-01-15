KeyBanc Believes Olin (OLN) Won’t Stop Here

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Buy rating on Olin (OLN) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.09, close to its 52-week high of $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Pq Group Holdings, and Eastman Chemical.

Olin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.63.

The company has a one-year high of $28.30 and a one-year low of $8.76. Currently, Olin has an average volume of 1.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in November 2020, Todd A. Slater, the VP & CFO of OLN sold 13,000 shares for a total of $288,080.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.