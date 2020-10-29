KeyBanc Believes Livongo Health (LVGO) Still Has Room to Grow

KeyBanc analyst Donald Hooker maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health (LVGO) today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.40, close to its 52-week high of $151.05.

Hooker has an average return of 138.3% when recommending Livongo Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is ranked #343 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livongo Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.25.

The company has a one-year high of $151.05 and a one-year low of $18.76. Currently, Livongo Health has an average volume of 3.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LVGO in relation to earlier this year.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. The company was founded by Kimon Angelides and Glen E. Tullman on October 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.