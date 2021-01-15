KeyBanc Believes Huntsman (HUN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUN), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.09, close to its 52-week high of $29.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Pq Group Holdings, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.77, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Vertical Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Huntsman’s market cap is currently $6.2B and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUN in relation to earlier this year.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. Its products include Methoxypropylamine, Isocyanate, Nonylphenol, and Alkylalkanolamines. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.