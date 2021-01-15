KeyBanc Believes Corteva (CTVA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Corteva (CTVA), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.21, close to its 52-week high of $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Pq Group Holdings, and Eastman Chemical.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.18, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Corteva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion and GAAP net loss of $392 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.91 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $494 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTVA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corteva, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural products. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management, and pest management. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.