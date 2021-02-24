KeyBanc Believes Cooper Co (COO) Won’t Stop Here

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co (COO) yesterday and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $391.44, close to its 52-week high of $394.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lemaitre Vascular, Avanos Medical, and Sotera Health.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $403.40, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

Cooper Co’s market cap is currently $19.24B and has a P/E ratio of 80.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 214.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.