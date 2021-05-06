KeyBanc Believes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Brett Andress from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment (CZR), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.98, close to its 52-week high of $106.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, OneWater Marine, and Callaway Golf.

Caesars Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.45, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Caesars Entertainment’s market cap is currently $21.48B and has a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.28.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company. It engages in gaming operations, and manages hotels, restaurants, bars, racing, retail shops, and other services. It operates through the following segments: West, Midwest, South, East, and Central. The West segment consists of seven properties in Nevada and Colorado. The Midwest segment comprises of dockside and land-based casinos in Iowa and Missouri. The South segment includes dockside casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi, and racino in Florida. The East segment is involved in the operation of racinos located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia; and casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Central segment is composed of properties in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. The company was founded by Donald Louis Carano in 1973 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.