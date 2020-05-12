KeyBanc Believes Cable ONE (CABO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brandon Nispel from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Cable ONE (CABO), with a price target of $2105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1975.11, close to its 52-week high of $1976.23.

Nispel has an average return of 52.4% when recommending Cable ONE.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is ranked #469 out of 6562 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cable ONE with a $1730.50 average price target.

Based on Cable ONE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $319 million and net profit of $53.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $42.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CABO in relation to earlier this year.

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.