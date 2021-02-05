KeyBanc Believes Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Won’t Stop Here

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.87, close to its 52-week high of $154.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 85.9% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.00, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Bill.com Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.21 million and GAAP net loss of $12.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.