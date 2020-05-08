KeyBanc Believes Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.22, close to its 52-week high of $75.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, Paypal Holdings, and I3 Verticals.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.50, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.