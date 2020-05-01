KeyBanc Believes Bandwidth (BAND) Still Has Room to Grow

KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth (BAND) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.62, close to its 52-week high of $90.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Sprout Social.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.67, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.63 and a one-year low of $42.62. Currently, Bandwidth has an average volume of 381K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BAND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bandwidth, Inc. provides cloud-based communications services. It offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, messaging. managed network, and conferencing services. The firm serves the telecom needs of small and medium businesses. It operates through the following business segments: CPaaS and Other. The CPaaS segment includes software-powered communication platform such as, voice calling and messaging services. The Other Segment provides legacy services. The company was founded by Henry Kaestner and David Morken in 1999 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.