KeyBanc Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $3700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3380.00, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4037.62, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3800.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1695.9B and has a P/E ratio of 97.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on AMZN: