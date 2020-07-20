Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) on July 17 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Keurig Dr Pepper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.56, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion and net profit of $156 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.5 billion and had a net profit of $230 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KDP in relation to earlier this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.