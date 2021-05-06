Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Hold rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) on April 29 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.00, close to its 52-week high of $36.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keurig Dr Pepper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.33, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.45 and a one-year low of $25.91. Currently, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average volume of 5.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KDP in relation to earlier this year.

Massachusetts-based Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company in the US and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages.