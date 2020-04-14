Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Keurig Dr Pepper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Keurig Dr Pepper’s market cap is currently $37.05B and has a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KDP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.