Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Piper Sandler gave Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keros Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KROS in relation to earlier this year.

Keros Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

