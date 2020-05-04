Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics (KROS) and a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Keros Therapeutics with a $43.00 average price target, a 47.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KROS in relation to earlier this year.

Keros Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.