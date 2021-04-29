Kepler Capital Upgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz upgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold on April 27 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $159.00, close to its 52-week high of $159.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Clariant AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.13, which is a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Independent Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $159.28 and a one-year low of $52.30. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.