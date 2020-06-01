Kepler Capital Upgrades Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy

Vivendi (VIVHY) received a Buy rating and a EUR24.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza on May 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.76.

Egusquiza has an average return of 6.9% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6323 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivendi with a $26.65 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.42 and a one-year low of $18.85. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 156.9K.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.