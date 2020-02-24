Kepler Capital Upgrades Veoneer (VNE) to Hold

In a report issued on February 21, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital upgraded Veoneer (VNE) to Hold, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.24, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

Raverdy has an average return of 39.5% when recommending Veoneer.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is ranked #3403 out of 5979 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $17.63 average price target, which is a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Veoneer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $113 million.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.