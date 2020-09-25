Kepler Capital Upgrades Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter upgraded Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy on September 23 and set a price target of CHF155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.4% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Implenia AG, Siemens AG, and Sulzer AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Temenos with a $142.62 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $190.00 and a one-year low of $101.00. Currently, Temenos has an average volume of 3.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.