Kepler Capital Upgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Buy

In a report issued on February 8, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital upgraded TechnipFMC (FTI) to Buy, with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.91.

Roger has an average return of 7.9% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #663 out of 7291 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $13.88 average price target, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.03 and a one-year low of $4.49. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 7.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTI in relation to earlier this year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.