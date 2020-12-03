Kepler Capital Upgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee upgraded TechnipFMC (FTI) to Buy on November 30 and set a price target of EUR8.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #5159 out of 7122 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.04, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.84 and a one-year low of $4.49. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 6.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTI in relation to earlier this year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.