Kepler Capital Upgrades Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) to Buy

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital upgraded Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) to Buy, with a price target of CHF428.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $423.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

Tecan Group AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $467.50, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF455.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $515.00 and a one-year low of $302.50. Currently, Tecan Group AG has an average volume of 22.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate. The Life Sciences Business segment supplies end users with automated workflow solutions, which includes laboratory instruments, software packages, application know-how, services, consumables, and spare parts. The Partnering Business segment develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components. The company was founded by Heinz Abplanalp, Heini Maurer, Heini Moeckli, and Gallus Blatter on March 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Mannedorf, Switzerland.